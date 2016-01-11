Colbert and America Ferrera were both the babies

America Ferrera stopped by The Late Show to promote her new series "Superstore" and to sample some of the horrible food she and Stephen ate as kids.

Both being from large families, Colbert and Ferrera reminisced about growing up and fighting their way through a life with lots of siblings.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

