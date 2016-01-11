UCSD receives over 100K applications for fall 2016

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - UC San Diego topped the 100,000 mark for applications from prospective freshmen and undergraduate transfers for the fall 2016 quarter, the university announced Monday.

The total of 102,692 was the second highest in the University of California system, and includes more than 84,000 freshman applications, up 7.9 percent over last year, and almost 18,500 transfer student applications, up 14.5 percent. Only UCLA received more applications.

"We are pleased to yet again attract a talented and diverse applicant pool," said UCSD Chancellor Pradeep Khosla. "Our growing number of applicants every year is testament to UC San Diego's stellar reputation for having outstanding academic programs, experiential learning opportunities and faculty of the highest caliber."

The mean high school grade-point average for prospective freshmen is 3.81, while the average GPA among transfer applicants is 3.36, according to UCSD.

At the freshman level, there was a 9.6 percent year-over-year jump in the number of historically underrepresented students applying for fall 2016, with the largest increase coming from Latino and Mexican-American applicants, 10.1 percent, followed by African-American high school seniors, up 9.2 percent.

The most popular majors chosen by freshman applicants are in the social sciences, engineering and biology, while nearly half of those wishing to transfer are social science majors.

Systemwide, UCLA received applications from more than 97,000 wannabe freshmen and over 22,000 transfers, for a total of around 119,300. The more than 206,300 students who applied to all UC campuses set a system record.