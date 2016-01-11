San Diego gas prices fall

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Monday for the fifth consecutive day, decreasing four-tenths of a cent to $3.02.

The average price has dropped 4.5 cents over the past five days, including 1.2 cents on Sunday, and is 3.2 cents less than one week ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

However, the average price is 30-cents more than one month ago and 41.6 cents higher than one year ago due to a stretch of 20 increases in 21 days that ended Thursday, totaling 35.1 cents.

The dropping pump prices are the result of "plummeting local wholesale prices" stemming from reduced fears of supply shortages caused by unplanned maintenance at refineries, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.