One killed in East County freeway crash

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) - A 30-year-old El Cajon resident was killed Monday afternoon when her car veered off an East County freeway and crashed down an embankment.

The woman lost control of the 2015 Honda Civic as it abruptly swerved from westbound state Route 94 onto southbound SR-125 in Spring Valley at high speed shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Kevin Pearlstein. Then, the sedan careened off the freeway near Spring Street, went down a slope and smashed into a large tree.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene of the accident, Pearlstein said.

Her name was withheld pending family notification.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck, officers said.