Leaders urge people to be ready for more storms

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - In the aftermath of last week's storms, city and county leaders are reminding San Diegan's that they should be prepared for more wet weather.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer and County Supervisor Ron Roberts urged people to download the free San Diego Emergency App. It included emergency plans in case of flooding and maps of areas at risk for mud slides.

The city also has a website with information on where to get sand bags and how to report non-emergency storm-related problems, like a fallen tree or flooding.

The mayor said the city responded to 500 storm related services calls and more than 65 water rescues over a five day period last week.