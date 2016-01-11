Our beautiful city inspires a song for San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Start spreading the news, San Diego may have finally found its own anthem!

The song is called "My San Diego" and believe it or not, it's the brainchild of a violinist from the former Soviet Union. It just so happens, Emil Luxemburg's father Arkady is a famous composer who was happy to write a song about his new home.

The only problem for the two men from Moldova was the English.

For the lyrics, they turned to singer song writer Tamara Rodriguez who moved to San Diego from Mexico. Light and breezy, "My San Diego" feels like a walk on the beach and music to any San Diegan's ears.