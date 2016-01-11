Hard hit area prepares for next big storm

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Several days after violent storms rampaged through San Diego County, the city of Chula Vista will host a public meeting Monday evening on measures taken to prepare for El Nino.



Guests from the city's Fire, Police and Public Works Departments and the National Weather Service are scheduled to speak at the meeting, which is set for 6 p.m. at City Hall, 276 Fourth Ave.

#ChulaVista hosts community forum on #ElNino: what residents need to know to be prepared @CBS8 at 6:30pm pic.twitter.com/WDluXLNkhY — Richard Allyn (@RichardCBS8) January 12, 2016





Chula Vista received 1.83 inches of rain during last week's inclement weather, as the South Bay experienced far lower precipitation totals than the rest of the county, according to the National Weather Service.



For residents who can't make it to the meeting, it will be streamed live on the city's website at www.chulavistaca.gov, and broadcast on Cox Cable Channel 24 and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99 within Chula Vista city limits. A video of the forum will be posted to the city website by Tuesday at 10 a.m., according to city officials.