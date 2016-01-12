Being prepared for the next round of El Niño storms

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - City and county leaders have an urgent message for San Diegans Tuesday morning -- Be prepared!

We're expecting another round of rain this week with high surf 10 to 12 feet and possible flooding, officials said.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer said the city responded to 500 storm-related service calls and more than 65 water rescues over a 5-day period last week.

Mayor Faulconer and County Supervisor Ron Roberts urged everyone to download the free San Diego emergency app. Why?

It includes emergency plans in case of flooding and maps of areas at risk for mud slides.

The city also has a website with information on where to get sand bags and how to report non-emergency storm-related problems, like a fallen tree or flooding.

"Using that number is important because it reduces the amount of calls to the police and fire dispatch center," Faulconer said.

CHP said that the number of crashes on freeways double during storms compared to a normal day.

You can find the city's free app by downloading it on your smartphone or tablet.