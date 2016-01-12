Car hits SUV, guardrail then flips over - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Car hits SUV, guardrail then flips over

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A quiet, local neighborhood is interrupted by a car slamming into a sports utility vehicle and a guardrail.

After the crash the vehicle flipped over early Tuesday morning in Loma Portal.

The driver managed to crawl out of the smashed convertible on his own, authorities said, adding that he was alert and able to walk.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where he is receiving treatment.     

