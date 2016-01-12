A former Charger helps kids get in shape!

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A former Charger is helping kids get in shape.

All-pro kicker John Carney is taking his accomplishments on the field and using them to train young athletes.

Carney Training Facility (CTF) is John Carney’s personal, private strength and conditioning gym. Now, the Carlsbad gym is open to the public from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, including a Saturday morning boot camp from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, reports from his gym in Carlsbad with details on new open gym nights.

