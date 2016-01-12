UK's Brit Awards to pay tribute to 'visionary' David Bowie

David Bowie, the other-worldly musician who broke pop and rock boundaries with his creative musicianship, nonconformity, striking visuals and a genre-spanning persona he christened Ziggy Stardust, died of cancer Sunday. He was 69 and had just released a new album.

Tributes lie beneath a mural of British singer David Bowie by artist Jimmy C in Brixton, south London, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016.

LONDON (AP) — Britain's biggest music awards will pay tribute to David Bowie at next month's ceremony.

Brit Awards chairman Max Lousada said Tuesday that the Feb. 24 show at London's O2 Arena would include "a fitting tribute to one of our greatest icons."

He said Bowie, who died Sunday of cancer aged 69, was "a visionary and ground-breaking pioneer ... (who) has inspired generations of musicians and will continue to shape music for many years to come."

The enigmatic star withdrew from the limelight in his later years, quietly releasing two final albums in 2013 and last week.

In 2014 he was named best male artist at the Brits and sent supermodel Kate Moss to collect the trophy, dressed in one of Bowie's Ziggy Stardust outfits from the 1970s.

