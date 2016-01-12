California farm preparing for Disney goat reunion - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

California farm preparing for Disney goat reunion

Posted: Updated:

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California farm is preparing for a Disney goat reunion.

The Press Enterprise reports that 11 goats will be among the petting zoo animals permanently leaving Disneyland for life on the Murrieta farm. The farm is already home to four former Disneyland goats.

Disney is also sending sheep and donkeys to the farm.

The animals are being moved because the Big Thunder Ranch area is closing permanently to make for a 14-acre "Star Wars" land.

Disney closed several attractions to make space for the land. Some closures are permanent and others will last at least a year.

Disney officials say the new area will be an immersive experience for visitors, with a spaceship ride and a cantina like the one in the "Star Wars" films.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • 'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    Monday, March 19 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-03-19 04:15:30 GMT
    (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 

  • A life: Hawking defied ALS to become pre-eminent physicist

    A life: Hawking defied ALS to become pre-eminent physicist

    Sunday, March 18 2018 10:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 02:47:18 GMT
    (Anthony Devlin/PA via AP). In this Feb. 25, 2012 photo, Professor Stephen Hawking poses beside a lamp titled 'black hole light' by inventor Mark Champkins, presented to him during his visit to the Science Museum in London. Hawking, whose brilliant min...(Anthony Devlin/PA via AP). In this Feb. 25, 2012 photo, Professor Stephen Hawking poses beside a lamp titled 'black hole light' by inventor Mark Champkins, presented to him during his visit to the Science Museum in London. Hawking, whose brilliant min...
    Word by painstaking word, Stephen Hawking produced a masterwork of popular science that outlined his vision of time, the universe and humanity's place within it. 
    Word by painstaking word, Stephen Hawking produced a masterwork of popular science that outlined his vision of time, the universe and humanity's place within it. 

  • Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-18 16:14:49 GMT
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.