Lone sea lion rescued from sand berm at Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - SeaWorld is caring for a young sea lion that was found underweight and dehydrated on Mission Beach Tuesday morning.

Animal care specialists say they believe the sea lion is a yearling, between one and two years old.

They used a net to round him up then took him to their care facility.

A vet will check him out to make sure he's not sick, then specialists will focus on fattening him up.

“We will slowly introduce fish to him and once we're sure he's processing it well then we'll just increase the amount of fish he gets,” said SeaWorld animal care specialist Nick Northcraft.

SeaWorld officials say this is the time of the year that young sea lions start showing up on San Diego beaches because they can't find enough fish off shore.