Public comments heard at San Diego Port's Tuesday meeting

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Several Seaport Village shop owners attended Tuesday's San Diego Port meeting to fight for their businesses.

Seaport Village's lease with the San Diego Port is set to expire in 2018 and there has been no decision on what will be done with the land. Shop owners, some of whom have been located at Seaport Village since its opening, are currently trying to convince the port district that the buildings are worth saving.

According to TripAdvisor, Seaport Village is the number one shopping destination in San Diego.