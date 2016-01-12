Public comments heard at San Diego Port's Tuesday meeting - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Public comments heard at San Diego Port's Tuesday meeting

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Several Seaport Village shop owners attended Tuesday's San Diego Port meeting to fight for their businesses. 

Seaport Village's lease with the San Diego Port is set to expire in 2018 and there has been no decision on what will be done with the land. Shop owners, some of whom have been located at Seaport Village since its opening, are currently trying to convince the port district that the buildings are worth saving. 

According to TripAdvisor, Seaport Village is the number one shopping destination in San Diego. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.