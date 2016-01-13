The Latest: Avalanche in French Alps leaves at least 1 dead

PARIS (AP) — The latest on the avalanche that has struck in the French Alps. All times local.

6:20 p.m.

A French police official says that an avalanche that struck a school group skiing in the Alps has killed at least one person and left three gravely injured.

Commander Bertrand Host told BFM television that there had been an avalanche warning in the area before the snow slide.

Police say a search and rescue squad is on the scene, searching with dogs and a helicopter.

The avalanche struck late Wednesday afternoon in the Deux Alpes region.

___

6:15 p.m.

An avalanche has struck a school group in the French Alps, and a mountain rescue squad has launched a search and rescue operation.

France's National Gendarmerie says the search and rescue operation was launched in the Deux Alpes region after the avalanche Wednesday afternoon.

Citing local police, the regional Dauphine Libere newspaper is reporting that four of the students were found in cardiac arrest and the teacher was unconscious. Venosc Mayor Pierre Balme told the paper the avalanche occurred on a closed ski run.





Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.