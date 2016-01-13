Venomous sea snake washes ashore in Coronado

CORONADO (CBS 8) - A yellow-bellied sea snake was found on Tuesday and reported to lifeguards according to the City of Coronado. The venomous sea snake washed ashore on Dog Beach located near the north end of Coronado Beach.

The sea snake was found barely alive by a beach-goer but died shortly after lifeguards placed it in a bucket to secure it. It will be handed over to Scripps Institute of Oceanography.

According to a page on Wikipedia, the yellow-bellied sea snake breeds in warm waters and cannot survive on land. The snake uses neurotoxic venom against its prey and is highly potent. The snake can grow as long as 31 inches for females and 28 inches for males.

At least two other incidents of yellow-bellied sea snakes washing ashore on California beaches have been reported in the past year. No human deaths caused by the snake are known.

Experts believe the El Nino weather system off Pacific Ocean waters is causing the sea snake to show up along California's coastlines.