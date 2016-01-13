Patches: Loves kids and dogs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Patches: Loves kids and dogs

Posted: Updated:

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier/Fox Terrier mix
Age: 2-year-old
Gender: Spayed female
Animal ID: 198407

Patches, a 2-year-old Jack Russell Terrier/Fox Terrier mix, is looking for a new family. Her previous owners could no longer care for her, and she’s hoping to find the perfect new match to share her endless love.

She previously lived with two young children, and absolutely adored them – she tends to prefer kids more than adults and is very tolerant of them. She loves to play, especially with other dogs, and would make a great playmate for another dog to help channel her energy. Because she’s a terrier, she has a high prey-drive and needs a home without cats or other small animals.

Patches is an affectionate, playful and gentle little lady who can’t wait to be a part of a family again!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Friday
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.