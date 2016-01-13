Patches: Loves kids and dogs

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier/Fox Terrier mix

Age: 2-year-old

Gender: Spayed female

Animal ID: 198407



Patches, a 2-year-old Jack Russell Terrier/Fox Terrier mix, is looking for a new family. Her previous owners could no longer care for her, and she’s hoping to find the perfect new match to share her endless love.

She previously lived with two young children, and absolutely adored them – she tends to prefer kids more than adults and is very tolerant of them. She loves to play, especially with other dogs, and would make a great playmate for another dog to help channel her energy. Because she’s a terrier, she has a high prey-drive and needs a home without cats or other small animals.

Patches is an affectionate, playful and gentle little lady who can’t wait to be a part of a family again!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.