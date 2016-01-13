San Diego women giving El Nino the boot

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Not only are rain boots practical footwear, they can also be fashionable and with the recent El Nino weather, they're getting a lot of wear.
From solids to polka dots and everything in between, this year rain boots seem to be a hot trend, especially for women here in San Diego. Here's the thing, when you live in San Diego, rain boots aren't usually part of your annual wardrobe, but with El Nino, they're something many of us have added to our shopping list.
According to market research group NPD, in 2010, rain boot sales totaled $53 million, a 120% increase from the year before. Since then, those numbers have continued to increase, with NPD calling women's rain boots the fastest growing footwear category in the specialty and e-commerce sectors.
And, it's not just women. Plenty of men are investing in rain boots too, though they may not be as fancy and colorful as the women's boots.
Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.
Check out @HopeCBS8 rain boot collection, a duffel bag full! @ShannonCBS8 shares w/ #ElNino rain boots in demand @ 5 pic.twitter.com/iNJexTyq4T— Abbie Alford (@AbbieCBS8) January 14, 2016
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.