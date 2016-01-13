San Diego women giving El Nino the boot

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Not only are rain boots practical footwear, they can also be fashionable and with the recent El Nino weather, they're getting a lot of wear.

From solids to polka dots and everything in between, this year rain boots seem to be a hot trend, especially for women here in San Diego. Here's the thing, when you live in San Diego, rain boots aren't usually part of your annual wardrobe, but with El Nino, they're something many of us have added to our shopping list.

According to market research group NPD, in 2010, rain boot sales totaled $53 million, a 120% increase from the year before. Since then, those numbers have continued to increase, with NPD calling women's rain boots the fastest growing footwear category in the specialty and e-commerce sectors.

And, it's not just women. Plenty of men are investing in rain boots too, though they may not be as fancy and colorful as the women's boots.

