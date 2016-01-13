Colbert talks with documentarians behind "Making A Murderer" - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Colbert talks with documentarians behind "Making A Murderer"

Netflix series "Making A Murderer" has become a national phenomenon. Colbert sat down with its creators, Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, who have been working on the project for a decade.

The creators also talked about whether hope is possible in this story:

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

