Aquaponics farm is a growing success - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Aquaponics farm is a growing success

Posted: Updated:

VISTA (CBS 8) - One of the largest aquaponic farms on the West Coast is about to get even bigger.

In the above video report, CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely traveled to Vista to show us how the non-profit group Solutions for Change is sprouting produce and hope for the homeless.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.