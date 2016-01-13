Victim in fatal crash was CBP officer accused of killing boyfriend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman killed this week in a solo car crash on an East County freeway connector was a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer who shot her boyfriend to death last fall, claiming self-defense, authorities reported Wednesday.

Melissa Hayes-Spencer, 30, lost control of her 2015 Honda Civic while making a last-second swerve from westbound state Route 94 onto southbound SR-125 in Spring Valley shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.

The sedan careened off the roadway near Spring Street at high speed, went down an embankment and smashed into a large tree, the California Highway Patrol reported. Hayes-Spencer, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

At the time of her death, the El Cajon resident was on administrative leave from her government job and remained under investigation over the shooting of 30-year-old Rayshaun Cole at the Chula Vista apartment they had shared for about a month, officials said.

On the morning of Oct. 17, Hayes-Spencer called 911 and reported that she'd just shot Cole as he was beating her, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. Officers arrived to find the former Navy man lying on the floor of a bedroom with a gunshot wound to his chest and Spencer over him, trying to revive him, CVPD Lt. Fritz Reber said.

Hayes-Spencer was treated for a hand injury before voluntarily going to police headquarters for questioning. Following the interrogation, detectives arrested her on suspicion of murder.

Four days later, however, prosecutors declined to file charges against her pending further investigation into the homicide.