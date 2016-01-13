NFL return to LA buoys bid for 2024 Olympics - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

NFL return to LA buoys bid for 2024 Olympics

Posted: Updated:
This undated rendering provided by HKS Sports & Entertainment shows a proposed NFL football stadium in Inglewood, Calif. This undated rendering provided by HKS Sports & Entertainment shows a proposed NFL football stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
This rendering provided by HKS Sports & Entertainment shows a proposed NFL football stadium in Inglewood, Calif. This rendering provided by HKS Sports & Entertainment shows a proposed NFL football stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Here's an idea almost anyone in Olympic circles would love: a $2 billion stadium they don't have to pay for.

Leaders of the attempt to bring the 2024 Olympics to Los Angeles say they're excited about the prospect of adding the soon-to-be-built stadium to a list of possible venues.

"LA 2024 has the luxury of selecting the best choices for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, not building them from scratch," the bid's chairman, Casey Wasserman, said in a statement. "And the new NFL stadium represents an opportunity to add to the array of high-quality venues we already have in our Games Plan."

Rams owner Stan Kroenke is handling the financing, and no taxpayer money will be used on the project, which is due for completion in 2019. A free stadium that's fully built five years before the games is music to the ears of people in the Olympic world, where the mandate is to spend less public money and build stadiums that won't sit empty once the games end.

LA 2024's current proposal calls for $500 million in upgrades to the Los Angeles Coliseum, which hosted track and opening and closing ceremonies in 1932 and 1984 and is presently slated to do the same.

But there's a chance that ceremonies could be held instead at the new stadium, 10 miles away in Inglewood. The new stadium will probably not have a track, but other events — possibly gymnastics, basketball, soccer or rugby — could be held there.

Predictably, no specifics are coming from bid leaders, and that speaks to the delicate and ever-changing nature of the relationship between stadium projects and Olympic bids.

—New York's bid for the 2012 Games tanked when the city's plans for a stadium in Manhattan fell apart shortly before the vote.

—Tokyo's 2020 Olympic plans have been beset by issues over the cost of the stadium; a plan that exceeded $2 billion has been scaled back to $1.23 billion, with construction still not underway.

—Back in 2006, leaders of an attempt to make San Francisco the American bidder for the 2016 Games bailed out suddenly, upon hearing news that plans for a stadium there had cratered. Since then, a stadium in Santa Clara has been built for the 49ers.

"Not having an Olympic stadium is nonstarter No. 1," USOC's then-vice president Bob Ctvrtlik said at the time.

That statement was as true then as it is today.

But there are few doubts that the NFL and Kroenke will deliver their project on or before its 2019 deadline, and city and Olympic officials are confident they'll create a partnership that will allow them to use the stadium.

"The addition of this stadium is one more venue that we know will be complete and world-class in L.A. well ahead of the 2024 Games," said Patrick Sandusky of the U.S. Olympic Committee.

Los Angeles is in the race for 2024 against Paris, Rome and Budapest. The Olympics will be awarded in September 2017, about two years before the finish date for the stadium.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • NCAA Latest: West Virginia ends 1st weekend with a rout

    NCAA Latest: West Virginia ends 1st weekend with a rout

    Monday, March 19 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-03-19 04:28:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 

  • UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-18 01:57:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.