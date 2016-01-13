Chargers fans fed up with stadium saga

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - While the Chargers decide whether to stay in San Diego or move to Los Angeles, fans said they are fed up with the stadium saga.

At the Save Our Bolts party at the Tilted Kilt, Chargers fans expressed their frustration and asked the team to just make a decision already.

"I think it's dragging our city down. We are overwhelmed with Chargers this, Chargers that. I'd like to know what the future is," said a Chargers fan.

The Chargers have the option to either move to Los Angeles with the now Los Angeles Rams, or stay in San Diego.

Wednesday's big question is whether or not Dean Spanos will head back to negotiations with the city. On Wednesday Mayor Faulconer called Tuesday's outcome a new opportunity and a fresh start.

Longtime fan Jeff Griffin said that the year-long deadline to make a choice is more like two months. "They have to start selling tickets if they are going to L.A. They are going to be competing with the Rams who are already selling tickets," he said.

Griffin said he is disappointed with Spanos, but the city certainly shares the blame. "It just appears to me like there is a lot of political coverage going on," he said.

The question remains whether or not San Diegans will support Spanos should he decide to keep the Chargers in San Diego.