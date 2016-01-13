Nurses call on hospital to stabilize RN workforce

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Registered nurses at Alvarado Hospital Medical Center say they want better working conditions to help keep experienced nurses from leaving.

The nurses say the hospital is losing experienced nurses to UC San Diego Medical Center and other hospitals because it is unwilling to seriously invest in its nursing staff.

The nurses say there was a 41-percent turnover rate in 2015 because of big disparity in pay.

"The current nursing staff is dominated by recent graduates. They just don't have the time on the job that we'd like them to have,” said San Diego Imperial Labor Council, Dale Kelly Bankhead.

The Alvarado Hospital Medical Center says it values its nurses and has been bargaining in good faith.

The hospital says it looks forward to reconvening negotiations and finalizing an agreement.