Shawn Styles saves a seagull in La Jolla Shores - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Shawn Styles saves a seagull in La Jolla Shores

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - CBS News 8's Shawn Styles saved a seagull Wednesday morning while he and photographer Charlie Landon were on their way to a story. 

The two were in La Jolla Shores when Shawn noticed a bird that wasn't flying. He chased it down and found a fishing lure stuck in its wing. Shawn took the seagull to lifeguards who helped him cut the lure away. He then called a local woman who cares for injured sea birds. 

She arrived and examined the bird and said she though it would be okay with a little rest and food. She took the bird home and promised to update Shawn on its condition. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.