Shawn Styles saves a seagull in La Jolla Shores

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - CBS News 8's Shawn Styles saved a seagull Wednesday morning while he and photographer Charlie Landon were on their way to a story.

The two were in La Jolla Shores when Shawn noticed a bird that wasn't flying. He chased it down and found a fishing lure stuck in its wing. Shawn took the seagull to lifeguards who helped him cut the lure away. He then called a local woman who cares for injured sea birds.

She arrived and examined the bird and said she though it would be okay with a little rest and food. She took the bird home and promised to update Shawn on its condition.