Police searching for DUI suspect who attacked CHP officer

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police officers are searching for a suspected drunken driver who fled from a traffic stop after getting into an alteration with a California Highway Patrol officer in Grant Hill Thursday morning.

The suspect was involved in a scuffle with a California Highway Patrol officer at some point before ditching his vehicle near 30th Street and Island Avenue at about 6:30 am, according to CHP Officer Tommy Doer. CHP says the officer involved in the altercation suffered minor scrapes and bruises.

CHP officers and San Diego police set up a perimeter in the area where the suspect fled and conducted a search. The suspect remains at large.

He is described as a Hispanic man dressed in blue jeans and a black shirt.

[This is a developing story. Check back for updates.]