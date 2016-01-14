ATM thieves strike again in Lakeside - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

ATM thieves strike again in Lakeside

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police are searching for someone who stole money out of an ATM inside a local Rite-Aid in Lakeside.  

It happened just after 1:00 a.m. Thursday, on Winter Gardens Boulevard.

ATM thieves took an unknown amount of cash, officials said.

Deputies said this could be part of a series of burglaries.

In recent weeks and months, at least six ATM's have been hit from Palm Avenue in San Diego to the East County. An ATM in Escondido was also hit.

Anyone with information is urged to call the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

