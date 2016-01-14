Wrong-way driver crashes on SeaWorld Drive

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A suspected drunk driver is behind bars, after going the wrong way on SeaWorld Drive and hitting another vehicle, according to San Diego police.

It happened just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses said they saw a red Ford truck driving eastbound in the westbound lanes in Mission Bay.

The driver hit a white truck, just before three other drivers were able to pull over before they were hit, police said.

A person in the white truck suffered a broken arm.

CHP temporarily shut down the westbound lanes of SeaWorld Drive during the investigation.