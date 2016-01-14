Child struck by unmarked sheriff's car in Vista

VISTA (CNS) - A 7-year-old boy was struck by an unmarked sheriff's car in Vista Wednesday, but he suffered only minor injuries, according to the sheriff's department.

The accident happened about 5:35 p.m. at the intersection of Grapevine Road and Date Street, San Diego sheriff's Corporal Todd Murphy said.

The child ran into the street across the intersection to recover his soccer ball when a sheriff's patrol car was heading south on Grapevine Road, Murphy said.

The boy was struck by a corner of the patrol car, bounced off and rolled across the street, Murphy said. The child was then transported to Childrens' Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was released.

The collision remained under investigation.