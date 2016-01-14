Powerball ticket matching five of six numbers sold in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A 7-Eleven store in Chula Vista sold one of 12 tickets in California that matched five of the six numbers in Wednesday night's multi-state Powerball drawing, lottery officials announced.

The holder of that ticket - purchased at 290 I St. - won't be in the same tax bracket as the lucky winner who bought the jackpot-winning ticket in Chino Hills, but hitting five of the six numbers is still worth $638,146.

The other 11 such tickets were sold in Cloverdale, Gardena, Irwindale, Nipton, Pacoima, Redlands, Santa Cruz, Santa Monica, Santa Rosa, Tustin and Vacaville.

A ticket matching all six numbers was sold at a 7-Eleven at 4092 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills, in San Bernardino County.

That ticket is worth $1.586 billion, the largest lottery award in history. The winner, who has yet to be identified, will have to share that jackpot with other winners in Florida and Tennessee.

The Powerball game is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The winning numbers drawn tonight were 4, 8, 19, 27, 34 and the Powerball number was 10.

