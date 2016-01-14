Supercross takes over Petco this weekend

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Monster Energy Supercross is back at Petco Park this weekend. For the first time, Supercross is making two stops in San Diego during a single season.

The first competition is Saturday, January 16. Doors open at 12 p.m. and the the main event starts at 6:30 p.m. The second event will be held Saturday, February 13.

If you are interested in meeting the riders and getting autographs at the PitParty, all you have to do is show up at the Pit Entrance with any empty, recycled Monster Energy can for your free admission to the party from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00p.m. With a valid Saturday, January 16, 2016 ticket.

You can also purchase Pit Passes for $10 at Tickets.com, charge by phone at (619) 795-5555, or at the Petco Park Box Office.

Ticket Prices

VIP - $70 All Seats

GOLD CIRCLE - $60 All Seats

P3 - $50 All Seats

P4 - $45 All Seats

P5 - $35 All Seats

TREADHEAD® - $20 All Seats

Petco Park Box Office hours:

Monday- Friday: 10-5

Saturday: 10-4

Closed Sundays

Groups

Contact Sandy Schuler for group rates

619-284-7972

Grouptickets@cox.net