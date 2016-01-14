Supercross takes over Petco this weekend - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Supercross takes over Petco this weekend

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Monster Energy Supercross is back at Petco Park this weekend. For the first time, Supercross is making two stops in San Diego during a single season.

The first competition is Saturday, January 16. Doors open at 12 p.m. and the the main event starts at 6:30 p.m. The second event will be held Saturday, February 13. 

If you are interested in meeting the riders and getting autographs at the PitParty, all you have to do is show up at the Pit Entrance with any empty, recycled Monster Energy can for your free admission to the party from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00p.m. With a valid Saturday, January 16, 2016 ticket. 

You can also purchase Pit Passes for $10 at Tickets.com, charge by phone at (619) 795-5555, or at the Petco Park Box Office. 
Ticket Prices
VIP - $70 All Seats
GOLD CIRCLE - $60 All Seats
P3 - $50 All Seats
P4 - $45 All Seats
P5 - $35 All Seats
TREADHEAD® - $20 All Seats
Petco Park Box Office hours:
Monday- Friday: 10-5
Saturday: 10-4
Closed Sundays
Groups
Contact Sandy Schuler for group rates
619-284-7972
Grouptickets@cox.net
