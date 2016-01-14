JetBlue flights delayed nationwide due to data center power outa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

JetBlue flights delayed nationwide due to data center power outage

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A power outage at a data center grounded JetBlue Airways flights in the Southland and across the country Thursday. 
   
"We're experiencing intermittent network issues due to a data center power outage," according to a mid-morning Twitter post by the airline. "We're working to resolve & should be restored shortly."
   
As of midday, three departing JetBlue flights have been delayed at Los Angeles, according to Katherine Alvarado of Los Angeles World Airports, the city agency that runs the airport. No incoming flight delays were immediately reported.
   
A handful of flights were also delayed at Long Beach Airport.

