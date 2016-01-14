Carpool Karaoke with Adele and James Corden

Vocal powerhouse Adele made an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden Wednesday night and, during Corden's Carpool Karaoke segment, she revealed a surprise about her hit song 'Hello' and shared the story of the last time she was drunk.

Much to the delight of her fans, Adele also showed off her rap skills to Nicki Minaj's 'Monster'. Who knew she had some rhymes in her repertoire?

"Rolling in the Deep" streets of London, Adele explained that her album 25 would be the last album she would title after her age.

"I want my fans to come on a journey with me. One of the reasons I name my albums after my age as well, they're Polaroids of my life at the time. This is the last album after my age. I believe in trilogies. The next one will be Adele," she says with a smile.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.