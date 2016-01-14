$465K in meth seized at Border Patrol checkpoint

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Wednesday, Border Patrol agents and canines prevented a narcotics smuggling attempt at the U.S. Border Patrol Checkpoint near Pine Valley on Interstate-8.

Agents encountered a 1995 Jeep Wrangler occupied by a female driver and male passenger, both 20 years of age.

During the investigation, agents discovered an aftermarket compartment in the undercarriage of the vehicle. The compartment contained 10 bundles of crystal methamphetamine.

The narcotics had a total weight of 46.52 pounds and an estimated street value of $465,200.

The driver and passenger, both U.S. citizens, were arrested for possession of the methamphetamine and turned over to a multiagency task force led by the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the narcotics. The Jeep Wrangler was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

David BeMiller, Patrol Agent in Charge of the Campo Station, said "These significant narcotic seizures by Campo Border Patrol agents demonstrate our aggressive pursuit of criminal organizations by preventing them from pushing drugs into our communities and throughout the nation."

In fiscal year 2015, San Diego Sector intercepted 2,266 pounds of methamphetamine.