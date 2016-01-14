Paul Giamatti talks Billions

Steven Colbert opens his Late Show interview with Paul Giamatti with a photo of the star "manspreading" on a subway. Giamatti jokes that he is an "Impressive spread." Watch the video and be the judge.

Giamatti also discusses his role on "Billions" and why the opening scenes may not be suitable for young audiences.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

