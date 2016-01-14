200 surfers will attempt to break world record - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

200 surfers will attempt to break world record

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Local surfers are hoping to ride their way into the Guinness Book of World Records with the most riders on a single wave. 

The One Wave Challenge, supported by the Century Club, is kicking off the Farmers Insurance Open and proceeds from the challenge will benefit local non-profit Boys to Men

It's a first of its kind in San Diego. The event will attract 200 surfers to La Jolla Shores on the morning of January 23 for the chance to beat the current world record for Most Surfers Riding One Wave which was set six years ago in Cape Town, South Africa, when 110 surfers rode a single wave to shore. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.