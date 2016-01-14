San Diego's Restaurant Week returns

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego Restaurant Week returns January 17th to Sunday, January 24th.

Over 180 of San Diego County's most delicious restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe dinners for $20, $30, $40 or $50 and two-course prix-fixe lunches for only $10, $15 or $20.

"We are so excited to be a part of SDRW and introduce Harley Gray to the communities of San Diego. This is the best opportunity to attract guests to be a part of our vision, our concept, our brand and most importantly our family. Fantastic," said John Ealy, Owner, Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar

The participating restaurants span across the county from the South Bay to East County and to the borders of Oceanside and Fallbrook to the north.

"It's all about the opportunity to give back to the community. We see new guests that might not have visited us before," said Jeff Rossman, Chef/Owner, Terra Hospitality Group.

No tickets or pre-purchased passes necessary but reservations are recommended.

Visit SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com to view a complete list of participating restaurants and to make your reservations.