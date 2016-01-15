Navy Corpsman accused of murdering toddler

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A Navy Corpsman accused of murdering his girlfriend's toddler son at their Alpine apartment is behind bars Friday.

Brett Brown, 29, was arrested at a Shelter Island hotel early Thursday morning in the death of 19-month old Lucas Orlando.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the couple's home on Monday and found Lucas badly injured. He later died.

Brown told deputies that Lucas had fallen.

Detectives say the boy's injuries were too severe to have been caused by a fall.