Navy Corpsman accused of murdering toddler - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Navy Corpsman accused of murdering toddler

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A Navy Corpsman accused of murdering his girlfriend's toddler son at their Alpine apartment is behind bars Friday.

Brett Brown, 29, was arrested at a Shelter Island hotel early Thursday morning in the death of 19-month old Lucas Orlando.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the couple's home on Monday and found Lucas badly injured. He later died.

Brown told deputies that Lucas had fallen.

Detectives say the boy's injuries were too severe to have been caused by a fall.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.