Students march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Students march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Days before Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the slain civil rights leader is being remembered.

A march was held Friday morning at Knox Middle School, where students there and those at nearby campuses took part.

CBS News 8's Richard Allyn files the above video report with details on the 39th annual march and how Dr. King's legacy is being honored.

