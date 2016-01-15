Body found inside a van at I-5 rest stop north of San Diego

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A man was found dead Friday inside a van parked at an Interstate 5 rest stop in the northern reaches of San Diego County.

The body of the man, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, was discovered in a red-and-white 1990 Ford van at Aliso Creek Rest Area near Oceanside shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.



There were no immediate indications of any suspicious circumstances related to the fatality, CHP public-affairs Officer Robert Catano said.



Sheriff's deputies were called in to investigate, and the county Medical Examiner's Office was summoned to take custody of the body.