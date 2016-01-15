San Diego Travel & Adventure Show: Explore new areas - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Travel & Adventure Show: Explore new areas

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Once again, the San Diego Travel and Adventure Show returns to the convention center downtown, tempting us all to splurge on a big trip. 

The convention is held Saturday, January 16 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday, January 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Hall B at the San Diego Convention Center. (111 West Harbor Drive in San Diego)

Ticket Prices:  
One day admission to the show is $16 for adults, and two day admission for adults is $25.  All kids ages 16 and younger get in free.

