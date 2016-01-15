Local dog plans to run down the competition

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A dog from Oceanside is heading to the Westminster Kennel Club's Annual Show, but he's not there to compete in a beauty contest. Phineas was born to run.

Phineas is only five-years-old, but to say he has a lot of energy, is clearly an understatement.

In fact, his first two owners could not handle him and surrendered him to shelters.

Professional dog trainer Liz Randall had a feeling Phineas was something special.

"I just really liked his focus and drive and his temperament. He definitely had things to overcome, but we definitely had a connection and I thought he'd be a great dog," she said.

Phineas will be competing as one of 330 dogs in the show's Masters Agility Championship. An event where mixed breeds are allowed to participate.

"It's going to be really fun no matter what happens. It's going to be an adventure. I am excited," she said.

Randall trains Phineas at least five-days a week and even after all the running, he still has the energy to play ball, tug-of-war.

Phineas currently ranks as the fastest mixed breed dog in the country.

Phineas is scheduled to compete on the show's first day, February 13th. The famous all-breed dog show, for purebreds only, starts two days later.

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.