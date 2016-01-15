Huge trees cut down despite neighborhood protest

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two huge pieces of the Windansea community came down Friday.

Meteorologist Shawn Styles was there to capture it on his cell phone as the massive Monterey Cypress were chopped down.

Resident Ivan Schreiber says he's seen the trees in his neighborhood for decades after living near Nautilus Street and Neptune Place since 1969.

"We'll miss their shade, we’ll miss their presence just like when you walk out the door to cross the street; they were always there," Schreiber said.

The City of San Diego says a property owner reported the trees be evaluated after they kept dropping limbs. Part of one tree fell down week ago and damaged a fence and narrowly missed a car.

"We were always afraid that somebody was going to get hurt, a lot of wind comes down, we've heard the sound of one or two of them falling," he said.

So a city arborist inspected and said both trees were leaning, rotting and were worrisome beyond repair. They were dying and crews determined that both had to go, making it a bittersweet moment for locals.

“We lost some others on the street, and these were the last two, so we kind of hate to see them go for that reason," Schreiber said.

Bill Harris of the City of San Diego says both cypress trees were planted in the Windansea neighborhood more than a century ago.

In anticipation of more storms, the city asks if you see a dangerous tree to contact 619-527-7500 or submit an online request at: http://apps.sandiego.gov/streetdiv/