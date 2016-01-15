Crews clean up trash left behind on Mt. Laguna

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - As snow atop Mt. Laguna begins to melt cleanup crews are finding a mess.

Thousands of people headed up last weekend after a series of storms covered the mountain with snow.

Now, Forest Service employees are stuck hauling away truckloads of trash left behind from food wrappers to broken sleds.

Cleveland National Forest Officials expect more large crowds as winter rolls on, and are reminding everyone to pick up after themselves.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic and pay attention to all signage.