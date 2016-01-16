Push to fix another flooding threat in San Carlos

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Homes on Cabaret Street were flooded by raging waters during storms last week, and neighbors along Whelan Drive do not want the same thing to happen to them.

The problem is that when it rains all the water from the storms rages down a pipe and empties into a culvert.

Residents are worried it’s filling up and getting way too close to their backyards. They have complained for months, and the city has now moved it up the list to get it repaired.

According to the city, the pipe from the storm drain above Wing Span Drive drains half-way down the hill.

“It swells up out of here and just roars down this slope,” said Stephen Luby, a Whelan Drive resident.

According to Luby, crews came out to clean the trenches but the culverts kept filing up and nothing was fixed.

“I don’t want to see us getting to appoint where we have catastrophe like we had over on Cabaret Street,” he said.

During last week’s storms, eight homes flooded on Cabaret Street in San Carlos over a three day span.

“They should be frantic because it was pretty frantic thing. You can’t control water,” said Pamela Mertins, a Cabaret Street resident.

Cabaret Street residents said they reported a leaking storm drain pipe last fall, but it was never fixed.

That storm pipe broke, causing a raging river.

For the past week, the Mertins have been packing up because they can no longer live in their home.

A storm water spokesperson said emergency contractors are being called and work could begin next week.

Council member Scott Sherman who serves San Carlos said he is very concerned and is working with city and residents to push for the repairs.