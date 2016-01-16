Police: Argument over turtle prompts SWAT standoff

SAN MARCOS (CBS 8/CNS) - A fight between a man and his mother apparently sparked an incident culminating in a four-hour SWAT standoff Saturday involving the man, believed to have been armed, who was taken into custody by police after the mobile home he was holed up in was tear gassed, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff's Lt. Andrea Arreola said a call came in about 10:30 a.m. of a man making criminal threats at a mobile home in the 3500 block of Linda Vista Drive.

The incident started with a fight involving a mother and her son, 27-year-old David Nelson. "They had an argument over him killing his mother's pet turtle," officials said.

"The argument escalated and he threatened to kill her, then, when she threatened to call police, he said when they arrived that he was going to make them kill him." The mother fled in fear to a neighbor's residence and called police.

After a long standoff, tear gas was used to flush Nelson out. He was taken into custody without any injuries.

Authorities said Nelson has some history of mental illness and had caused some past disturbances in the mobile home park.

SD Sheriffs: Standoff started after 27 y/o man killed his mother's turtle then threatened to kill his mother. pic.twitter.com/AElQbP2EMh — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonCBS8) January 17, 2016