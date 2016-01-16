Man stabbed outside restaurant and karaoke bar

NATIONAL CITY (CBS 8) - Police are trying to determine what started a fight that led to a man being stabbed outside a restaurant and karaoke bar in National City.

It happened at about 11 p.m. Friday night at Gapo Resto and Karaoke on Harbinson Avenue. Investigators say the fight started with several people, but only one man was arrested. He is accused of stabbing another man in the chest.

The victim was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital in stable condition.