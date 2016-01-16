Suspected DUI driver dies after slamming car into two trees

MISSION BEACH (CNS) - A 19-year-old driver has died after slamming his Mustang into two trees in Mission Bay early Saturday morning.

The passenger was less seriously injured when their vehicle, being driven at a high rate of speed, veered off the road and slammed into two trees, police said.

The incident occurred at 6:06 a.m. in the 900 block of Mariner's Way, San Diego police Officer Frank Cali said.

"A19-year-old man driving a black 2003 Ford Mustang with a 19-year-old male passenger was leaving Mariner's Point traveling westbound at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle," Cali said. "The vehicle veered to the right and slammed into two trees."

Cali said alcohol was suspected of being a factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.