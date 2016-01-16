Police seek suspect who attempted to lure girls into truck

CORONADO (CNS) - Police Saturday were seeking a suspect who may have attempted to lure four girls into his truck Friday night, then chased them briefly when they became scared and fled on foot.

The incident occurred about 8:16 p.m. when four girls ranging in age from 11 to 14 were walking to Starbucks in the 500 block of Palm Avenue.

"A man asked the girls if they could help tie something into the bed of his truck," police said. "The girls ran away and the man walked, then ran, after them for about a block. The girls ran to the house of a friend in the 800 block of D Avenue where they called a parent."

The suspect was described as a short, white man in his 50s with a heavy build and white or gray hair and a white beard. He was last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeve shirt and jacket. His truck was described as a silver or gray older double-cab pickup truck with a sofa and chair tied in its bed.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (619) 522-7350.