San Diegans pay tribute to MLK at cultural festival

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diegans gathered downtown Saturday for the 18th Annual Multicultural Festival.

The family friendly event bridges the gap between cultures and spreads Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s message of peace and progress.

Cajun bluegrass band, 'The Bayou Brothers' got people on their feet.

"We need to set the tone for Generation X, Y Z and the millennials, they need to see cultural organizations and nonprofits, as well as, big corporations coming together to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr," organizer Tayari Howard said.

There are several MLK celebrations happening in the next few days, including a parade Sunday at 2:00 p.m. downtown along the waterfront. It starts at the County Administration Building.

There's also a breakfast and celebration on Monday at Balboa Park.

